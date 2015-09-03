MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia's VTB Bank said on Thursday it had signed a 12 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) trade finance agreement with China Development Bank (CDB), aimed at helping clients at both institutions fund bilateral import and export operations.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Beijing by Russian President Vladimir Putin. ($1 = 6.3549 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)