MOSCOW May 19 The current level of the Russian
central bank's main interest rate is not low enough to prevent
VTB Bank from suffering losses in 2015, its chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
The central bank has cut its key lending rate from 17
percent to 12.5 percent in 2015, a policy easing
which some analysts attribute to fears for banks and the wider
economy.
Herbert Moos, VTB's CFO, also said the central bank cutting
its key rate by a further 100 basis points could lead to an
improvement in its financial results to the tune of around 21
billion roubles ($425.5 million) in annual terms.
Moos said discussions with indebted mining company Mechel
over its debt to the bank had not yet brought any
concrete result.
He added that it was too early to talk about an exact
timeframe for attracting additional capital from the Russian
government.
($1 = 49.3525 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)