BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Monday it had received a licence granting it access to the Chinese interbank bond market.
VTB said it was the first Russian bank to receive such a licence. It said it received the licence at a ceremony on Friday, July 10.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has championed a pivot to Asia as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have damaged ties with Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.