* VTB has traded on LSE since 2007
* Sanctions limit VTB ability to raise capital in the West
* VTB asked the state for up to 200 bln rbls more - paper
By Alexei Anishchuk
BEIJING, Nov 10 VTB, Russia's No.2
bank, may delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in favour
of Chinese bourses as sanctions imposed in the Ukraine crisis
hit its ability to raise capital in Western markets, its chief
executive said on Monday.
VTB shares have traded in London and Moscow since 2007, when
the bank raised about $8 billion in an initial pubic offering.
In total, it has raised over $14 billion in public share issues
and has received state support to boost its capital.
The Western sanctions imposed on VTB over Russia's role in
the conflict in Ukraine limit its ability to raise funds --
including capital -- in the United States and Europe.
"We are not satisfied with the LSE's position," Andrei
Kostin, President and Chairman of the management board of VTB,
and an ally of President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on the
sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Beijing.
"We will seriously consider our participation in the London
Stock Exchange. We are looking at Chinese bourses."
In an interview with Russia state television channel
Rossiya-24, he added any Chinese listing was unlikely this year.
He gave no time frame and did not say how much VTB might raise.
VTB shares were trading at 4.08 kopecks on Monday, close to
the price of its latest share offering in 2013.
VTB received 214 billion roubles ($4.8 billion) in capital
in September when the Finance Ministry bought preferred shares
as part of wider support for the banking sector.
VTB's Tier 1 capital ratio -- a measure of its ability to
absorb losses -- fell below 10 percent in the first six months
of the year as an economic slowdown in Russia and political
tensions drove profits down 82 percent.
The bank has asked for up to 200 billion roubles more
capital from state funds, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti
said last month.
Kostin declined to comment on that. He noted the bank had
enough capital under international standards (Tier 1) for the
coming year but come up short under Russian requirements.
He added banks may get funds -- and capital -- to channel
them to the projects for which the state is ready to provide
support from the National Wealth Fund. Kostin did not elaborate.
(1 US dollar = 45.0190 Russian rouble)
