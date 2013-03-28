MOSCOW, March 28 VTB, Russia's No.2
bank, will recommend its supervisory board increase 2012
dividends to 15 percent of profit under international reporting
standards, two sources close to the bank told Reuters on
Thursday.
On Wednesday, VTB's chief financial officer, Herbert Moos,
said in a statement that the bank plans to increase dividend
payouts but did not give a specific figure.
The bank, whose shares have been under pressure because of
its exposure to the turmoil in Cyprus, has paid 9.2 billion
roubles ($296.2 million) in 2011 dividends or 10.2 percent from
its net profit under international standards.
The bank declined to comment.
($1 = 31.0640 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Matt Driskill)