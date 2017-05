MOSCOW May 13 The board of Russia's second-largest bank VTB on Friday recommended it pay dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share on its 2015 results.

State-run VTB said in a statement that it planned to spend around 15.17 billion roubles ($232.2 million) on dividend payments on its ordinary shares.

It also said its board recommended spending 90.3 million roubles on dividends on its preferred shares and around 17.84 billion roubles on dividends on its Class A preferred shares, which are held by the state Deposit Insurance Agency.

($1 = 65.3300 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)