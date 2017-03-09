MOSCOW, March 9 The supervisory board of Russian
bank VTB will recommend paying dividends of 90 percent
of net profit according to Russian accounting standards for the
bank's 2016 results, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said
on Thursday.
VTB Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said in January
that state-controlled VTB could pay 2016 dividends of 90 percent
of net profit according to international reporting standards.
Moiseev, who is a member of VTB's supervisory board, said
the bank's 2016 dividend payments could be equal to a little
over 100 percent of net profit according to international
reporting standards.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning;
editing by Polina Devitt)