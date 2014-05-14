BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities reports Q1 core FFO per share $2.09
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04
MOSCOW May 14 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said its supervisory council recommended a dividend for 2013 that equates to 15 billion roubles ($431 million), or 15 percent of its net profit.
The dividend is for 0.00116 roubles a share, while the previous year it paid a dividend of 0.00143 roubles. ($1 = 34.8182 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04
* Franklin Financial Network announces first-quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.58