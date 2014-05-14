MOSCOW May 14 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said its supervisory council recommended a dividend for 2013 that equates to 15 billion roubles ($431 million), or 15 percent of its net profit.

The dividend is for 0.00116 roubles a share, while the previous year it paid a dividend of 0.00143 roubles. ($1 = 34.8182 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)