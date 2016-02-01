MOSCOW Feb 1 The supervisory board of Russia's second-largest bank VTB recommended at its meeting on Friday to increase the bank's dividend payout to at least 25 percent of net profit, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

The agency, citing a representative of the bank, said the dividend payout will be on profit according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, or the IFRS. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)