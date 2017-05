MOSCOW Nov 8 Russian bank VTB will pay around 20 billion roubles ($313.56 million) in nine-month interim dividends this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Gazprombank will pay up to 10 billion roubles in interim dividends, Siluanov told reporters. ($1 = 63.7829 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)