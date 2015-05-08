MOSCOW May 8 Russia's VTB Bank said on Friday its Austrian unit would work closely with the European Central Bank (ECB) to ensure that it passes the European regulator's stress tests.

The ECB said on Wednesday it would carry out stress tests and balance sheet reviews on the Austrian units of VTB and rival Russian lender Sberbank.

Sberbank said earlier this week its Austrian unit was well placed to pass the ECB tests. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)