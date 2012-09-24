FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
MOSCOW, Sept 24 VTB, Russia's no.2 lender, has opted for short-term borrowing via a dollar-denominated Eurocommercial paper (ECP) issue and is guiding investors towards a yield of around 2.2 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Monday.
The deal, planned to be closed this week, is being arranged by UBS and VTB Capital, an investment banking unit of the lender itself, both sources said. VTB declined to comment.
"VTB is using a wide range of debt instruments and ECP just fits into this strategy," Yury Tulinov, an analyst with Gazprombank, said.
In the second half of 2012, VTB needs to repay around $2.3 billion in total public debt, of which $1 billion is a dollar-denominated debt.
ECP usually requires less paperwork compared with Eurobond issues and benefits from a quicker roadshow. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Equity REITs Handbook (A Detailed Review of Real Estate Investment Trusts — First Edition) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898253 NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) A notable development in recent months could significantly change the U.S. equity REIT sector and how the market goes about investing in it, according to Fitch Ratings in the first edition of its Equity REIT Handbook. Struggles continue for th