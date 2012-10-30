BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
MOSCOW Oct 30 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, has opened the books to top up its perpetual Eurobond issue, which will help it to boost its capital adequacy ratio, a banking source told Reuters.
The source added that the top up will be "of a benchmark size", which starts from $500 million for names such as VTB. The lender declined immediate comment.
State-controlled VTB raised $1 billion with a perpetual bond this summer in a first deal of its kind in Russia. The deal will improve its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by up to 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova)
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.