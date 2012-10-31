MOSCOW Oct 31 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, launched perpetual Eurobond issue worth $1.25 billion, needed to support its capital, two banking sources told Reuters.

VTB, in which the state owns a 75.5 percent stake, raised $1 billion with a perpetual bond this summer in the first deal of its kind in Russia to boost its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio which stood at 8.9 percent at the end of June.

Taking proceeds from the first perpetual Eurobond into account, its Tier 1 ratio was 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)