MOSCOW, July 13 VTB, Russia's
second-biggest lender, raised 400 million Singapore dollars
($316.7 million) via a three-year Eurobond, a banking source
told Reuters on Friday.
The source said that the yield was at 4 percent, in line
with initial guidance.
Last year, the state-controlled lender sold 300 million
Singapore dollars in a three-year Eurobond at 3.4 percent.
VTB first tapped the Singapore market in 2010, selling a
two-year bond worth 400 million Singapore dollars with a 4.2
percent yield.
The bank also has debt in Chinese yuan, Swiss franc, U.S.
dollars, euro and roubles.
($1 = 1.2630 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)