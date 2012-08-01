MOSCOW Aug 1 VTB, Russia's No.2
lender, is planning to top up its outstanding Eurobond issue
maturing in 2017, a banking source told Reuters.
The top-up volume is expected to be of a benchmark size,
the source added. VTB's benchmark size stands at $500 million.
The state-controlled lender raised $1.5 billion in April,
pricing five-year Eurobonds at a yield of 6 percent.
Last week, VTB raised $1 billion in a perpetual Eurobond
issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio in a first
deal of such kind in Russia.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)