MOSCOW Aug 2 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, added $500 million to an outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

The yield was set at 5.267 percent, IFR added.

The state-controlled lender raised $1.5 billion in April, pricing five-year Eurobonds at a yield of 6 percent.

Last week, VTB raised $1 billion in a perpetual Eurobond issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio in the first deal of this kind in Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Potter)