MOSCOW Aug 2 VTB, Russia's No.2
lender, added $500 million to an outstanding Eurobond issue
maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service, said on Thursday.
The yield was set at 5.267 percent, IFR added.
The state-controlled lender raised $1.5 billion in April,
pricing five-year Eurobonds at a yield of 6 percent.
Last week, VTB raised $1 billion in a perpetual Eurobond
issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio in the
first deal of this kind in Russia.
