MOSCOW Aug 28 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, raised 600 million Swiss francs ($625.42 million) in a Eurobond maturing in 2016, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Tuesday.

It added that the yield was set at 3.15 percent, inside the initial range of around 3.2 percent.

VTB was initially planning to raise at least 150 million via a Swiss franc bond, a banking source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)