MOSCOW, July 24 Russia's second-largest bank, VTB, said on Friday it was buying back Eurobonds worth around $620 million, following an earlier offer to bondholders.

The bank, which has restricted access to international capital markets due to sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, made the offer to bondholders last week.

On Friday it said in a statement on the Luxembourg stock exchange that it would buy back Eurobonds denominated in U.S. dollars maturing in April 2017, February 2018 and May 2018 in a total amount of $337.2 million.

For those bond issues, it will pay a price of $1,027.5 per $1,000 principal amount for the April 2017 issue, $1,020 per $1,000 for the February 2018 series and $1,042 per $1,000 for the May 2018 issue.

It also said it would buy back bonds in Australian dollars (AUD) due in December 2017 worth 79.2 million Australian dollars ($57.63 million) and two bond issues in Swiss francs (CHF) maturing in December 2016 and May 2018 worth a total of around 215 million francs ($224.17 million).

VTB will also buy back bonds maturing in June 2035 in dollars worth $6.5 million, the statement said. VTB did not give the price at which it would buy back the issues in Australian dollars, Swiss francs or the 2035 dollar issue.

In its offer document it said it would buy the AUD 2017 bonds and CHF 2016 bonds at par, and the CHF 2018 bonds at CHF 4,850 per CHF 5,000 principal amount and USD 2035 bonds at $950 per $1,000 principal amount.

($1 = 1.3744 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9591 Swiss francs)