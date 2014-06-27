MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
is planning to issue subordinated Eurobonds
denominated in Swiss francs to top up its Tier 2 capital,
according to a financial source.
Meetings with investors organised by Credit Suisse, UBS and
VTB Capital will take place in Switzerland from July 1, the
source said.
Whether the issue goes ahead, however, will depend on market
conditions, the source added. It was not immediately clear what
size the Eurobond issue would be.
Under international capital adequacy standards, commercial
banks are meant to set aside sufficient capital to cover for
potential losses.
Tier 2 capital includes undisclosed reserves, general
provisions against loan losses, subordinated term debt and
hybrid capital instruments with the characteristics of debt and
equity.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by David Holmes)