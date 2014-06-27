MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's second-largest bank VTB is planning to issue subordinated Eurobonds denominated in Swiss francs to top up its Tier 2 capital, according to a financial source.

Meetings with investors organised by Credit Suisse, UBS and VTB Capital will take place in Switzerland from July 1, the source said.

Whether the issue goes ahead, however, will depend on market conditions, the source added. It was not immediately clear what size the Eurobond issue would be.

Under international capital adequacy standards, commercial banks are meant to set aside sufficient capital to cover for potential losses.

Tier 2 capital includes undisclosed reserves, general provisions against loan losses, subordinated term debt and hybrid capital instruments with the characteristics of debt and equity. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Holmes)