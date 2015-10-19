(Adds detail throughout)

MOSCOW Oct 19 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, on Monday launched an offer to buy back up to $1.9 billion of 10 Eurobond issues in different currencies, the second time it has sought to buy back its bonds from the market this year.

The bank said in a statement on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange that it was willing to purchase up to $773 million of six dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2017 , 2018 , 2020 , 2022 and 2035.

It also offered to buy back 421 million Australian dollars ($305.7 million) worth of 2017 bonds and bonds worth up to 748 million Swiss francs ($782.6 million) from three different issues .

The bank said the buyback offer reflected its liquidity position and objectives on managing its liabilities.

VTB has restricted access to international capital markets because it is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. It was loss-making in the first eight months of 2015.

In July, VTB bought back around $620 million of Eurobonds, following a similar offer to bondholders.

VTB said its latest buyback offer would expire on Oct 27 and that the final tender results would be announced on Oct 28. ($1 = 0.9558 Swiss francs) ($1 = 1.3772 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Kira Zavyalova and Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)