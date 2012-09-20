MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia's second-largest lender VTB keeps its 2012 net profit forecast unchanged for now, the bank's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, VTB posted a 63 percent fall in second-quarter earnings.

The company has said previously that it expects a net profit of more than 100 billion roubles ($3.20 billion) this year. ($1 = 31.2149 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)