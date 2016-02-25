(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's state-controlled lender VTB is likely to base its forecast for 2016 financial results on an oil price of $30-$35 per barrel, a senior official at the bank said.

VTB had previously said it expected prices to oscillate at around $50 a barrel this year. Oil remains Russia's chief export and with natural gas amounts to almost half its fiscal revenue, so depressed prices impact the whole economy and therefore the fortunes of the country's major banks.

"Most probably, the new forecast will be announced as part of our 2015 ... results release in early March," Dmitry Pyanov, head of VTB's financial department, said in comments cleared for publication on Thursday.

The new oil price assumption would put VTB in line with the forecast of Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, which has said that is sees in its base scenario for 2016 oil at $35 a barrel and its stress scenario at $20-$25 a barrel.

VTB, Russia's second largest bank by assets, might also revise its credit risk targets for this year, Pyanov added.

"A number of corporate borrowers will be in a worse situation in 2016," Pyanov said, adding there was "an understanding" at the bank that the central bank's key rate may remain at 11 percent throughout the year.