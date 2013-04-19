EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia is pressing on with plans for a long-expected share sale in state-controlled bank VTB later this year, as the lender's need for capital outweighs concerns over market volatility, a senior official said on Friday.
"The market is getting no better and the bank needs capital for growth," Olga Dergunova, head of the state property agency, told reporters on the sidelines of an investment forum.
Dergunova added the bank's supervisory board could make a decision on the sale in a month, with the placing expected to happen in the first half of the year.
VTB, Russia's second-biggest lender, needs to raise its capital buffer to meet tighter regulatory requirements and give it freedom to make more loans to Russian consumers and businesses.
Russian officials said last month the long-planned share sale by VTB could raise 100 billion roubles ($3.2 billion) and the bank's Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said it would take place on the Moscow Stock Exchange.
Dergunova confirmed the sale of a 10 to 15 percent stake was expected to raise around 100 billion roubles, but said it was still being decided as to where the issue would be held.
The state raised more than $5 billion from the sale of shares in Sberbank last autumn, but an offering of new shares by VTB has so far struggled to attract interest.
Other deals intended to progress this year are the proposed sales of stakes in diamond miner Alrosa and shipping group Sovcomflot, said Dergunova.
In its 2013 budget, the government envisaged that 427 billion roubles raised from privatisations would be spent on financing the federal deficit, although the Finance Ministry expects proceeds not exceeding 60 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.6267 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Katya Golubkova and Megan Davies; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)
