MOSCOW, March 30 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz and the country's second largest bank by assets VTB are planning to place Eurobonds next month, sources close to the deals told Reuters on Friday.

The placements would follow this week's $1 billion Eurobond issue by state-owned transport monopoly Russian Railways, or RZhD, and $7 billion worth of sovereign Eurobonds placed by the finance ministry.