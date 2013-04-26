MOSCOW, April 26 The supervisory board of VTB , Russia's second-largest bank, has approved a proposed additional offering of shares, two sources close to the board told Reuters on Friday without elaborating.

Sources told Reuters earlier that state-controlled VTB may launch a share offering to raise up of 100 billion roubles ($3.2 billion), bolstering its capital adequacy.

VTB did not immediately comment on the report.