MOSCOW, April 28 Russia's second-largest bank VTB has secured firm orders for its entire offering of new shares worth $3.3 billion, needed to bolster its capital, financial newswire Prime reported on Sunday.

VTB declined to comment on the report, which cited a single unnamed source, but a source close to VTB's supervisory board told Reuters the report was accurate.

The bank's supervisory board on Friday approved the issue of 2.5 trillion new shares at 4.1 kopecks each, a discount of around 9 percent to the price at which the stock ended the week.

At that price, the offering would raise 103 billion roubles ($3.3 billion), boosting VTB's capital strength after a series of strategic missteps that climaxed in the 2011 takeover of Bank of Moscow, which triggered Russia's largest ever bank bailout.

CEO Andrei Kostin has been courting strategic investors to back the capital-raising even as VTB's share price has fallen to its lowest since September 2009, with the latest leg down driven by concern over its exposure to euro-zone bailout case Cyprus.

VTB has received firm orders for all the shares on offer, including from Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, and from Azerbaijan's state oil fund, Prime cited a board source as saying.

"The deal is, to all intents and purposes, done," Prime quoted the source as saying.

Officials and VTB executives have said that the state was not planning to back the rights issue by VTB, which is on a list of state enterprises slated for further privatisation this year.

If the state does not take up its subscription rights, its majority stake would be diluted to just over 60 percent of VTB's enlarged equity from 75.5 percent now.