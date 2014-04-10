MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's second largest bank
VTB said on Thursday it aimed to grow
profits by nearly 80 percent in 2016 but that profits this year
may be harder to achieve due to provisions related to Ukraine
risks.
VTB said in a presentation of its next three-year strategy
that it aimed to grow profits to 160-180 billion roubles ($4.5 -
$5 billion) in 2016, from 101 billion last year.
It forecasts total assets will grow to 12-13 trillion
roubles, from 8.8 trillion roubles last year. Return on equity
will grow to 15 percent, from 12 percent, VTB said.
($1 = 35.7264 Russian Roubles)
