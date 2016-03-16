MOSCOW, March 16 VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, may post zero net income for 2016 under a pessimistic scenario, Interfax news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, VTB chief executive, as saying on Wednesday.

Kostin also said that a problem of indebted coal and steel producer Mechel - one of VTB's clients - was nearing solution. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)