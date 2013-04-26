MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's second-biggest bank, VTB, will on Friday set the terms for a planned 100 billion rouble ($3.21 billion) share sale which is expected to take place in the middle of May, business newspaper Vedomosti reported.

The terms will be decided by the bank's supervisory board, Vedomosti said, citing a source close to VTB.

The government, which currently owns 75.5 percent of the bank, has required that its stake remains above 60 percent, and that the share issue will raise 100 billion roubles.

VTB declined to comment.

The sale is part of a drive to privatise state assets and reduce government stakes in businesses ranging from diamond miner Alrosa to oil major Rosneft.

The share sale is also needed to help VTB raise its capital buffer to meet tighter regulatory requirements and give it freedom to make more loans to Russian consumers and businesses.

VTB has been talking to investors to gauge appetite for the sale but analysts say it may struggle to draw much interest.

($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)