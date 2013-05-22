MOSCOW May 22 The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, Norway and Azerbaijan and China's Construction Bank have bought about 55 percent of the new shares issued by Russia's second-largest lender VTB, the bank said on Wednesday.

VTB said it has completed its planned 102.5 billion roubles ($3.3 billion) offering of new shares at 4.1 kopecks each.

"The transaction allows us to meet our capital adequacy targets, and also provides funding for the continued growth of the business," the bank's chief executive officer Andrei Kostin said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Kostin said the three sovereign wealth funds, Azerbaijan's SOFAZ, Norges Bank Investment Management and Qatar Holding, would invest about $500 million each.

The share issue will bolster VTB's Tier 1 capital ratio to 11.9 percent from 10.3 percent at Dec. 31, helping it meet loan growth targets.

The new Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses - will be higher than Russia's biggest lender Sberbank's 10.4 percent at Dec. 31.