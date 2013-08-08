EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW Aug 8 VTB, Russia's second largest bank, is looking into the possibility of buying mid-sized Petrocommerce bank, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
State-controlled VTB is ramping up its business through organic growth and mergers but a deal to buy Bank of Moscow led to a shareholder conflict and forced a state-led $13 billion bailout to cover the latter's bad debts.
"Staff (at Petrocommerce) were informed about a possible deal a while ago," one of the sources said. The other source said a final decision had not yet been taken and VTB was "not in hurry".
Petrocommerce is ranked Russia's 27th largest bank by assets. It is almost 80 percent owned by a group of companies belonging to Leonid Fedun and Vagit Alekperov, executives and the largest shareholders with the oil company Lukoil.
VTB and Petrocommerce declined to comment. Fedun and Alekperov could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Elena Orekhova,; Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.