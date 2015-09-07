BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russia's second-largest bank VTB will invest 16 billion roubles ($234.6 million) in Postal Bank, a project it is creating in partnership with Russia's state-run Russian Post, VTB's chief executive said on Monday.
VTB's Andrey Kostin added to reporters that he hoped Postal Bank could break even from 2016. The new Postal Bank will have one of the largest branch network in the country, thanks to Russian Post offices.
Postal Bank will be created using Leto Bank, a lender that is already part of VTB Group, as a base. Russia's Sberbank is now the country's top lender by assets and branch size. ($1 = 68.1900 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.