New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, June 6 Russia's Finance Ministry has proposed refraining from privatising VTB, the country's second-largest lender, because the bank is now under Western sanctions, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.