YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 28 VTB, Russia's
No.2 lender, sees its net profit this year no worse than in
2011, when the bank posted 90.5 billion roubles ($2.91 billion)
in bottom line, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.
"I expect profit no worse than in 2011," Kostin told
journalists.
Russian government owns a 75.5 percent stake in VTB,
planning to reduce it gradually to 50 percent plus one share via
a direct sale. A central bank official recently suggested to cut
the stake via an additional share issue to boost VTB's capital.
Kostin said on Friday that additional share issue might come
ahead of a privatisation deal. He had earlier said that the
lender may tap the equity market next year.
($1 = 31.0725 Russian roubles)
