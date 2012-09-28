YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 28 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, sees its net profit this year no worse than in 2011, when the bank posted 90.5 billion roubles ($2.91 billion) in bottom line, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

"I expect profit no worse than in 2011," Kostin told journalists.

Russian government owns a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, planning to reduce it gradually to 50 percent plus one share via a direct sale. A central bank official recently suggested to cut the stake via an additional share issue to boost VTB's capital.

Kostin said on Friday that additional share issue might come ahead of a privatisation deal. He had earlier said that the lender may tap the equity market next year. ($1 = 31.0725 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)