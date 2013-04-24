* Planning to raise up to $3 bln in share issue

* Government would dilute stake

* Net income for 2012 flat, but beats forecasts (Recasts with comment on share issue, Tele2)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's second-biggest bank, VTB, has begun canvassing investors to gauge appetite for a share issue worth up to 100 billion roubles ($3.16 billion), its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

VTB, which is three-quarters owned by the Russian state, may struggle to draw that much interest.

Its shares have tumbled since a 2007 IPO and a share issue four years later, with much of the drop coming after the 2011 acquisition of Bank of Moscow, a move that weakened its capital base and was viewed as a disaster by many investors.

The sale is part of a drive to privatise state assets and reduce government stakes in businesses ranging from diamond miner Alrosa to oil major Rosneft. As Russia will not sell any of its VTB shares, the sale will dilute its holding.

"We don't have a specific time when it might happen as it is a combination of market factors, investor readiness to invest and our preparedness," Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told reporters on Wednesday after VTB reported its 2012 earnings.

VTB plans to sell a 10-15 percent stake on the Moscow bourse, meeting new requirements to support its capital position and bringing it funds to develop its business. Some analysts say that may cause problems as it is easier to raise money abroad.

A senior government official said Russia was pressing on with the sale and VTB could make a final decision in a month's time, with the placing expected in the first half of the year.

VTB has been talking to sovereign wealth funds about the sale, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.

Moos refused to say whether VTB was still talking to Qatari's sovereign wealth fund, which hired financial advisers earlier this year to investigate buying the entire stake.

CAPITAL STRENGTH

People who have stuck with VTB since buying into its IPO have seen their investment lose two thirds of its value. The shares stand at 4.6 kopecks, compared to an IPO price of 13.6 kopecks.

Foreign investors may be further unnerved by a report by anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny last year accusing the bank of mismanagement and questioning the Bank of Moscow takeover. The bank denies his accusations.

VTB has been led for more than a decade by Andrei Kostin, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies in the banking world, who oversaw the Bank of Moscow deal and the share sales.

VTB needs to raise its capital buffer to meet tighter regulatory requirements and allow it to step up lending to consumers and businesses. The Bank of Moscow deal knocked its core capital position, but it has been bolstering it through measures such as issuing a perpetual bond.

Earlier on Wednesday, it reported that its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio rose to 10.3 percent by the end of 2012 from 9.0 percent in 2011 - almost matching Russia's leading bank Sberbank, which has a ratio of 10.4 percent.

Moos said VTB aimed to keep it at no less than 10 percent in 2013, irrespective of whether the share sale goes ahead.

Fourth-quarter net profit was 30.4 billion roubles and 2012 net profit was 90.6 billion roubles ($2.86 billion), flat on the previous year but beating a consensus analyst forecast of 85.9 billion roubles.

VTB said gross loans grew by 11 percent in 2012, boosted by retail lending, which was up 36 percent. Corporate loans were up 5.3 percent last year, it said.

It set aside 59.4 billion roubles in provisions for possible bad loans in 2012, up from 31.6 billion roubles in 2011. Its non-performing loan ratio was flat at 5.4 percent in 2012. ($1 = 31.6520 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Tom Pfeiffer)