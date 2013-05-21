LONDON May 21 VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, sees 2013 net profit at above 100 billion roubles ($3.2 billion), Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters TV.

In 2012, state-controlled VTB posted 90.6 billion roubles in net profit, flat on the previous year but beating a consensus analyst forecast.

Kostin also said that the bank plans to close a $3.3 billion new share offering by the end of this week, where each of three key investors - Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ, Norges Bank Investment Management and Qatar Holding will take around similar stakes. ($1 = 31.2600 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, writing by Katya Golubkova)