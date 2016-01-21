MOSCOW Jan 21 Russia's second-largest
state-controlled lender VTB may revise its 2016 profit
forecast due to Russia's general macroeconomic situation,
Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted VTB CEO Andrei Kostin as
saying.
VTB said in November that it expected to make a net profit
of around 50 billion roubles ($614.51 million) in 2016, after
beating analysts' forecasts in the third quarter of 2015.
Kostin also told Interfax that VTB would revise its forecast
for an average oil price to $30-40 per barrel from an original
$50 for this year. He said the bank would consider buying
small-to-medium sized banks.
($1 = 81.3650 roubles)
