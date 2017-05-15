MOSCOW May 15 Russian bank VTB will
be patient over the troubles of Croatian company Agrokor
, VTB's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on
Monday.
VTB, a large creditor to Agrokor, said it had created extra
loan-loss provisions in the first quarter for Agrokor's debt.
"Unfortunately we don't yet have a concrete scenario
proposed by the company or agents of the company (Agrokor), so
we will be patient over the situation," Moos told reporters on a
conference call.
"We are open for (different) scenarios, but we need to wait
for those proposals to be made formally."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)