MOSCOW Nov 17 The chief financial officer of VTB Bank said on Tuesday that he expected the bank would make around 50 billion roubles ($763.7 million) in net profit in 2016.

Herbert Moos, VTB's CFO, added on a conference call with journalists that the bank expected its net interest margin would be around 4 percent next year.

VTB created 16.4 billion roubles of loan-loss provisions for loans to troubled airline Transaero in the third quarter and currently has no plans to buy back more Eurobonds from the market, Moos said. ($1 = 65.4700 roubles)