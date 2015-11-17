MOSCOW Nov 17 The chief financial officer of
VTB Bank said on Tuesday that he expected the bank
would make around 50 billion roubles ($763.7 million) in net
profit in 2016.
Herbert Moos, VTB's CFO, added on a conference call with
journalists that the bank expected its net interest margin would
be around 4 percent next year.
VTB created 16.4 billion roubles of loan-loss provisions for
loans to troubled airline Transaero in the third
quarter and currently has no plans to buy back more Eurobonds
from the market, Moos said.
($1 = 65.4700 roubles)
