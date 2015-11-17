BRIEF-Kemper Corp Files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
MOSCOW Nov 17 Russian bank VTB said on Tuesday that forecasts for 2016 that it gave in a presentation to investors earlier on Tuesday were incorrect and appeared due to a "technical error".
The bank added that it would give new forecasts later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* Prudential names Phil Waldeck president and CEO of prudential retirement