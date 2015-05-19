* VTB posts Q1 net loss of 18.3 bln roubles
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, May 19 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
made a loss of $370 million in the first quarter and
reined in lending as high central bank interest rates choked the
economy, posing risks for firms dependent on the bank for funds.
Russia's economy, battered by a low oil price and Western
sanctions over the Kremlin's role in the Ukraine conflict, needs
its banks to keep lending to limit the economic downturn, but
VTB's results show they will struggle to do so.
VTB, like other large Russian state banks, is under Western
sanctions that restrict its access to international capital,
making it more reliant on domestic funding when the central bank
was pushing up the cost of borrowing at home.
The bank's chief financial officer said more losses were in
store unless the central bank continued to cut rates.
"The current level of the key rate, 12.5 percent, is
unfortunately insufficient for us to stop making losses,"
Herbert Moos said.
The central bank has slashed its key rate by 450 basis
points in 2015, which some analysts attribute to
fears for banks and an economy forecast to contract by as much
as 4 percent this year.
Nevertheless credit conditions remain tight.
"Conditions affecting households and small and medium sized
enterprises are getting worse despite the cut in interest
rates," said Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro Advisory
consultancy in Moscow.
VTB narrowly avoided a full-year loss in 2014 but has now
suffered losses for two consecutive quarters.
Its net interest income slumped almost 50 percent in the
first quarter, while its gross loan book shrank 3 percent, a far
cry from previous years when the bank had seen double-digit
lending growth.
VTB has played a major role in funnelling capital to the
resource exporters which dominate Russia's economy, such as
miner Norilsk Nickel and gas giant Gazprom.
Lending flows drying up could have a knock-on effect on
their investment plans, even though the state could offer
support to such companies directly and some of them have seen
their profits boosted in recent months by the weaker rouble.
TRADING BOOST
VTB would have posted an even sharper loss in the first
quarter were it not for gains on foreign-currency operations and
its securities portfolio totalling over 30 billion roubles.
"The fixed income market was on a recovery streak in the
last two months of the quarter and forex market volatility
remains high, so VTB capitalised on that," said Andrey Klapko,
an analyst at Gazprombank.
Klapko added he expected VTB to report a loss of 48 billion
roubles ($972 million) for 2015 as a whole.
Weafer of Macro Advisory, meanwhile, said VTB's plight
reflected the fact the banking sector was bearing the brunt of
an economic crisis accelerated by sanctions over Ukraine.
"This year we will see a large reduction in the number of
licensed banks as many simply will not be able to satisfy
central bank risk requirements or access new capital," he said.
VTB received 214 billion roubles in state support last year
to boost its capital and 100 billion from the National Wealth
Fund to finance investment projects.
CFO Moos said it was too early to talk about an exact time
frame for attracting additional capital from the government but
said the bank was working on the issue.
He added the bank had cut several thousand staff so far this
year, including in Ukraine, London and Austria, as part of a
broader cost-cutting drive.
VTB shares were flat at 1220 GMT, versus a 1.2 percent drop
in the benchmark MICEX index.
($1 = 49.3875 roubles)
