MOSCOW Nov 17 Sanctions-hit Russian lender VTB said it expects its profit to recover next year as the country's central bank looks set to further lower the cost of borrowing to boost the struggling economy.

VTB, like other large Russian state banks, is under Western sanctions that restrict its access to international capital, making it more reliant on domestic funding at a time of cripplingly high interest rates and an economy hurt by low oil prices.

Although the central bank started to cut interest rates in 2015 the benchmark rate remains at 11 percent. It is expected to ease policy further next year.

VTB, Russia's second-largest lender by assets, expects to make a net profit of around 50 billion roubles ($765 million) in 2016, after beating analysts' forecasts in the third quarter of this year.

It had made 6.2 billion roubles ($95 million) in third-quarter net profit, better than the 3.8 billion roubles of profit forecast in a Reuters poll and cutting its net loss for the first nine months of 2015 to 10.9 billion roubles.

"We are seeing a continued, gradual recovery in our margins and consequently in our net interest income," Herbert Moos, the bank's chief financial officer, told a conference call.

Moos said he expected VTB's net interest margin to rise to 4 percent in 2016 from 2.7 percent for 2015 and that the bank's cost of risk would remain around the same level of 2.0 percent.

Gazprombank analyst Andrey Klapko said VTB's 2016 targets were achievable but that as well as central bank monetary policy much depended on loan-loss provisions.

Even 50 billion roubles of net profit in 2016 would imply relatively modest return on equity, Klapko said.

VTB's shares were up 0.8 percent at 1345 GMT, underperforming a 2.7 percent rise of Russia's MICEX index .

VTB's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 12.9 percent at the end of the third quarter. The bank expects its Tier 1 ratio to remain above 12 percent in 2016.

