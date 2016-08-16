MOSCOW Aug 16 Russia's second-largest bank VTB made 14.8 billion roubles ($231.2 million) in net profit in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, better than analysts had forecast.

Analysts had predicted VTB would earn 4.8 billion roubles in the second three months of the year.

VTB, like several other Russian state lenders, is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. It made net profit of 1.2 billion roubles in the second quarter of 2015.

($1 = 64.0275 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)