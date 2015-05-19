MOSCOW May 19 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
on Tuesday reported a net loss of 18.3 billion roubles
($373.3 million) for the first quarter, as its bottom line was
hurt by large loan-loss provisions and high central bank lending
rates squeezed its margins.
Analysts had forecast the bank would post a net loss of 23.9
billion roubles in the first three months of the year. It made
400 million roubles in net profit in the first quarter of
2014.
VTB, like other large Russian state banks, is under Western
sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict. It has
also been hurt by an economic slowdown that is expected to
gather pace this year.
($1 = 49.0240 roubles)
