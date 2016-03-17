(Removes word "hold" from headline)

MOSCOW, March 17 Russian bank VTB made 12.6 billion roubles ($182 million) of net profit in the fourth quarter, it said on Thursday, better than analysts had forecast.

Analysts had predicted VTB would make 10.5 billion roubles in the final three months of last year.

VTB, like several other Russian state lenders, is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict that limit its ability to borrow on international markets.

It made profit of just 1.7 billion roubles in 2015 as a whole because of losses early in the year. ($1 = 69.2338 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)