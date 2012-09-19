MOSCOW, Sept 19 VTB, Russia's No.2
lender, plans a share sale of at least $2 billion, after its
peer Sberbank sold a 7.6 percent stake held by the
country's central bank, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told
journalists.
The state holds a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, after it sold a
10 percent stake last year for $3.3 billion and has been
planning to cut its stake by another 10 percent.
A central bank official recently suggested that there could
be two options - either issuing new shares to booster VTB's
capital, or selling existing shares.
"We will definitely tap the market. There is a minimum
amount of $2 billion (to be raised)," Kostin said without
elaborating on how a deal might be structured.
VTB's market capitalisation stood at $19.5 billion on
Wednesday, according to Reuters data.