MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
Bank said on Friday it had launched a legal challenge
in a European Union court over Western sanctions imposed on the
bank over the Ukraine crisis.
VTB Bank said in a statement that it would not elaborate on
the terms of its legal challenge, in accordance with usual
practice for such cases.
"We are appealing the decision of the European Council on
punitive measures, imposed on VTB, which harm both the bank and
its clients," VTB said.
Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, also said on Friday that it
had launched a legal challenge to sanctions in the Court of
Justice of the European Union.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by
Jason Bush)