WASHINGTON Oct 13 Russia's VTB Bank
will slightly reduce its presence in London and the rest of
Western Europe but keep its core operations there, the bank's
chief executive said.
The West imposed sanctions on the bank over Russia's role in
the Ukraine crisis.
"We will of course shrink our structure in London and
Western Europe, but it will only be slightly," VTB CEO Andrei
Kostin told reporters on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank
meetings in Washington late on Friday, when asked whether
sanctions would force the bank to lay off staff.
His comments were cleared for publication on Monday.
VTB Bank, Russia's second largest bank by assets, was
sanctioned by the United States and European Union in the
summer, limiting its access to international capital markets
along with other Russian state banks.
Kostin said that his bank would keep the "core" of its
operations in London and the rest of Western Europe and that he
believed the situation would improve in a year or two.
"There are a whole range of operations which aren't needed.
If there are restrictions on access to capital, then probably
such operations as IPOs, share issues, bond issues on
international markets, which to a significant extent are being
wound down," he said. "Therefore we were forced to resort to
cuts. But there are other areas where we will need more people."
VTB's first deputy president recently told Reuters that
VTB's investment banking arm, VTB Capital, was looking at
reducing its investment banking presence in the United States
due to lower demand for its services and was refocusing its team
in Britain, without giving details.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Stephen Powell)