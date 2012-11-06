* VTB to issue additional shares-Shuvalov

MOSCOW Nov 6 The Russian state may reduce its stake in VTB by 10 to 25 percent via an additional share issue to bolster the lender's capital, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Tuesday.

The bank, under a pressure to replenish a capital depleted by recent takeovers and a share buyback, has been considering an additional share issue of a minimum of $2 billion next spring.

VTB, 75.5 percent-owned by the state, sold a 10 percent stake in early 2011, raising $3.3 billion for the state.

The bank has also recently improved its capital by issuing a perpetual Eurobond.

"We want to support the VTB capital by an additional share issue ... We have lots of possibilities, (we will sell) as much as (investors) will be ready to buy," Shuvalov told reporters.

His comments suggest that the government could take a different route than when it sold a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, last month by selling existing shares.

